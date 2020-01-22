3 Arrested After Armed Robbery At Easton Jared

Police say three armed suspects wearing masks robbed an Easton area jewelry store this pastTuesday morning.

Around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Jared Jewelers, three suspects entered the store and ordered the employees to the ground. Two of the suspects were allegedly armed with hammers.

The suspects then broke several display cases with the hammers and filled bags with jewelry, police said.

Employees called the police after the suspects left and gave them the suspects’ vehicle’s tag number.

Police said they found suspects fled their vehicle on foot. Police said they found the suspects in a pop-up camper near Woodland Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE 1/21/20 11:51am: All 3 suspects who stole, smash and grab, from Jared Jewelers on Morse Crossing were quickly arrested without incident on Woodland Ave. (Linden). We'll have more details soon. https://t.co/2jN7mY8H3f — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 21, 2020

Some sources are saying the suspects are from Cleveland, obviously with them getting caught right away, they did not have a plan at all.