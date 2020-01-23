Did Karlie Redd Get Beat Up On ‘LHHATL’ Set?

Did somebody finally had enough of Karlie’s mouth?

That’s what it looks like when reports went viral suggesting “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Karlie Redd was beaten up and sent to the hospital. Apparently, the altercation happened during the filming of the show.

Karlie took to social media to address the “fake news.”

As for who supposedly beat up Karlie and for what reason is not known. If she did get into an altercation I don’t see no bruises or scratches on her. However, you already know she will be in the mix being messy when the new season drops soon.

Source: The Jasmine Brand