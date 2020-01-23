Will there be a Game Of Thrones Movie?

Fans have been raving on about a movie that was suppose to come into play. The ending of the 7 season Game of Thrones was suppose to end with 3 big movies. So when will these movies happen?

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has given clarity about the HBO decision to not let Game of Thrones end with a movie curtain call.

“The executives said: We produce TV shows, we are not in the cinema business,” he said, per Reddit user mellycafe. “And if HBO does make a movie, like the movie based on Deadwood, they only produce it to show it on TV—not on the big screen. Everything is changing at the moment. What is being shown at the cinema right now? Everything is mixing up. Nowadays we don’t know where the lines between cinema, streaming services, and television are.”

So for now fans have to look forward HBO’s Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon to look forward to in 2022.

