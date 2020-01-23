Beyonce Sends Everybody An Ivy Park Closet Except Kim Kardashian

Everyone gets an Ivy Park Closet from Beyonce. It’s well-documented that Queen Bey is VERY petty by apparently not sending Kim Kardashian the now-iconic Ivy Park promo box after sending everyone else one. It’s actually not a big shocker to anyone. Now, to be fair, Kimmy’s box could still be in the mail. Although we are pretty sure she’s the only A-lister not to post an unboxing video on social media much to the petty glee of Messy Twitter.