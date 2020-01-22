The third movie in the franchise has brought in an estimated $59.1 million as of Sunday and by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday the movie is on pace to bring in $68.1 million.
That’s the second-best opening ever during the four-day holiday weekend, passing the Ice Cube/Kevin Hart comedy “Ride Along” ($48.6 million). Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” is still number one with $107.2 million.
The $68.1 million figure blows away the opening weekend “Bad Boys II” had in 2003 ($46.5 million), and surpasses the total domestic cume of the first “Bad Boys” in 1995 ($65.8 million).
The creation of the fourth movie in the series has been confirmed.
Bad Boys For Life Secures Spot As Second Most Successful Movie Release on MLK Weekend was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com