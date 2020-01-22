The Morning Hustle sat down with K. Michelle as she prepares the release of her brand new album All Monsters Are Human.

They first discuss how her health is currently after the various surgeries she’s undertaken. She says she still has two more surgeries to go, and has already went through thirteen sessions.

She explains the risks that go into getting any type of body enhancements, and makes it a point to show the good & the bad when it comes to her life. She wants to help other women that are in her position, and actually has a new television show on the way were she addresses these situations head on.

They go on to discuss three things that she would remove from her life, and goes into her “mama tone” when she talks about her son, and how she’s not letting him drive for at least another year because of something he did that upset her.

They wrap up the interview by discussing her new album. As we all know, some of the greatest R&B music is created behind pain and heartbreak, so with K. Michelle being in a much better place in her life, what went into the recording process this time around with her new project All Monsters Are Human.

K. Michelle Explains The Meaning Behind “All Monsters Are Human” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted January 22, 2020

