Coronavirus, What is it?

If you’re wondering what the Coronavirus is well , I did a bit of digging , so you don’t have to freak out about this spreading virus, but be AWARE.

The coronavirus is a group of virus that cause respiratory infection that infects mammals, including humans, and birds. In humans, the virus is typically mild but, in rare cases, can be lethal.

Symptoms may consist of a headache, runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and just feeling unwell overall.

There are two the rupee of coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV have been known to frequently cause severe symptoms, these type may progress to pneumonia.

In the world today there ha been one death caused by the coronavirus in Beijing, with over 2,700 cases overall. CDC (US Center for Disease Control) has published some states that may have cases, that include California, Arizona, Washington, and Michigan.

Anyone traveling to China have been advised to practice enhance precaution.

So far only 5 cases have been positive in the US.

We will keep you up to date as more information comes in.