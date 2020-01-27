Tyler The Creator Wins Grammy- Then Gives The Academy A Truth Pill

Right after his win at the Grammy’s Tyler The Creator paid his respects to the fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hustle saying that it had been a tough day for L.A. and depending on what sector of the city you lived in it was really tough. Tyler calls his win a backhanded compliment, he also said: ” I don’t like that urban word, it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me” This is what the winner of “Best Rap Album” told the academy. He also said it sucks when guys like me that look like me do anything that’s different it’s still considered rap why can’t we be pop if it’s pop? Black Twitter had a lot to say when he showed up on the red carpet with his pink outfit but after winning his grammy and giving his speech all the jokes stopped. Full Story Click Here