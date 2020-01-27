CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Reds Sign Free-Agent Nick Castellanos To a 4-year $64M Contarct

Cincinnati Reds

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to amplify their squad after outfielder Nick Castellanos. Castellanos is the top hitter remaining on the free-agent market, but has joined the Cincinnati Reds team on a on a 4-year, $64 million contract. His contract includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which could allow him to re-enter free agency after an exceptional year.

If outfielder Castellanos doesn’t opt-out of his contract, his $64 million deal is tied for the largest free-agent signing in the team’s history.

Castellanos, who will wear Number 2 , will be announced at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Reds designated outfield prospect José Sirí for assignment to make room for Castellanos on the 40-man roster team.

Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

13 photos Launch gallery

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Continue reading Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Tropikana and DJ J Dough of The Wiz Crew and Lincoln Ware of Soul 101.5 participate in the 100th Reds Opening Day parade.  

Reds Sign Free-Agent Nick Castellanos To a 4-year $64M Contarct  was originally published on wiznation.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close