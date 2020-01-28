Black Chyna to Pay Landlord $72,000 in Rent

BRUH, looking at the amount that Blac Chyna owes to her landlord makes me happy that my rent is just a tad bit over $1,000 and even that makes me upset!

The former landlord Michael Kremerman who sued her for unpaid rent and damages to a home she rented from him, has won his suit, and its $72K that Chyna now owes the man.

Easy win for Kremerman who won b y default, since Blac Chyna never responded to the suit.

According to TMZ the landlord filed the suit against Blac Chyna back in April, for $48,546 claiming she bolted on her lease 5 months early, didn’t pay a dime after leaving and removed fixtures and equipment from the pad.

So for the back paid rent and interest the whooping total for Rob Kardashians BM is $72,000.

Courtesy of lovebscott.com