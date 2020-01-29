Blac Chyna Drags Kylie Jenner For Taking Daughter On Helicopter Rides

Kylie seeing backlash all around her for trying to make the Kobe tragedy about her.

Where do I begin? I will start by saying I am in no mood for any Kardashian/Jenner publicly stunts or tricks when it comes to Kobe Bryant, GiGi Bryant and all the victims in the fatal helicopter crash.

While everybody is mourning, Kylie Jenner thought it would be cute to make this about herself. She was getting dragged so bad she deleted the post but the caption read:

“rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara [Zobayan]. he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close”

There's not one person who gives a fuck about Kylie Jenner flying in Kobe's helicopter. Do better TMZ. https://t.co/AG4XLiN8ov — ivy. (@iluttrell) January 28, 2020

Literally pissing me off the amount of times I’ve seen the articles being posted on Kylie Jenner saying she used to use the same helicopter. This ain’t about them. An article mentioning Kobe’s death and it’s just full of pics of her. Jesus Christ. Why?! — Kimberley (@kimgleeson25) January 27, 2020

I’m not one to Bash people online but for Kylie Jenner to comment on the Death of Kobe Bryant and spin it about her and how she’s used that Helicopter really shows how self obsessed she is, the need of attention she has is not normal, very unbecoming of her. — Shardiah Ssagala (@shardiah11) January 28, 2020

Well, not only are people dragging her for filth for being self-centered, but Black Chyna is also angry that Kylie would take her daughter Dream on helicopter rides without her permission.

Her lawyer Lynne Ciani said on behalf of Blac Chyna, according to AMI,

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

She continued,

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

I am not a parent but I know my momma and daddy would be ready to fight anybody that took me on a helicopter/plane ride without their permission.

Like her or not, Chyna has every right to feel the way she does but that just shows the lack of communication she and baby daddy Rob Kardashian have when co-parenting.

Source: The Jasmine Brand