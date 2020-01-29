Nominate Someone to be Honored as a 2020 Future History Maker

Radio One Columbus in association with Art Makes Columbus, Columbus Makes Art presents Future History Makers, honoring our future African American Leaders of Columbus!
If you know someone making an impact in our community nominate them below today to be honored!
