Kodak Black Working on New Music Behind Bars

Bradford Cohen, the rapper lawyers went to visit him on Monday January 27th, at a federal facility in Oklahoma and shared an update on his client on social media. Bradford Cohen said that Kodak is in good spirits and is working on new projects.

In a Instagram post, “Flew up for the day to Oklahoma to see @kodakblack he’s doing well,” Cohen wrote. “As I have done for many of my clients that I want to check on. The FDC Oklahoma counselors and managers went put of their way to accommodate a visit on an off day and with short notice. We will address the issues in FDC Miami in good time. It was good to see him and he was in good spirits. He is working on new projects and reading. He wants to thank all of you for the support. #kodakblack #wingofjustice.”

