Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child.

The couple took to Instagram and made the announcement together with the simple caption “Number 3”

This will be the couple’s second child together, but Ciara’s third. She has a son from her previous relationship with Future.

Ciara and Russell, who were married in July 2016, welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess, in April 2017.

No word on Ciara’s due date, but she’s scheduled to perform at Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl concert Saturday in Miami.

