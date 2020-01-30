Offset Released Following Gun Arrest “Mixup”

Offset was detained by police in Los Angeles following a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of The Grove shopping complex.

According to TMZ, police received a call for “a black male wearing all black, possibly armed with a gun in a parking garage.”

When officers arrived they saw someone matching the description getting out of the SUV that had Offset and three others.

Police searched the vehicle and found 2 loaded handguns. All 4 people in the group, including Offset, were detained because no one copped to owning the guns.

Offset eventually was released after being detained for hours and said it was a misunderstanding. Adding that “it’s all love with the cops and the city of L.A.”

Source: TMZ.com

