KFC Expands Plant Based Chicken starting Feb 3

Over the past couple of years the plant based industry has been expanding, since people are slowly merging over from consuming meat products. More and more people are becoming extremely conscience of what they are eating, being more aware that certain foods aren’t that good for our health.

“We’ve really pushed the limits to develop plant-based chicken that I think will have KFC and plant-based protein fans saying, ‘That’s finger-lickin’ good,’” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S, said in a news release.

The test for KFC plant based chicken will start Feb 3 and carry on until Feb 23. This meat alternative will be available at more than 70 locations, starting in cities such as Charlotte, Nashville and surrounding ares.

Will you be tasting KFC meat alternative?

Courtesy of US Today