Los Angeles Considering Naming a Street Kobe Bryant Blvd

It hasn’t been a week since the passing of the NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter GiGi and for the other 7 people who were on board the helicopter that slammed into a mountain. Celebrities, along with friends and fans are grieving ad sharing their loving stories of the NBA Star, who has changed the game of basketball and even the lives of those that looked up to him. With such a huge impact, it would make sense to HONOR this man’s life in every way possible.
City officials of Los Angeles are considering giving a BLVD in the city to Kobe Bryant, via TMZ. Kobe has played ball with the Lakers for 20 years! There is no immediate decision, but believe that the conversation has started, an answer may be coming as early as next week!
RIL and RIP Kobe Bryant, and GiGi and the other families who were lost.
Kobe Bryant Blvd, that name fits right?
