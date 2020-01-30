What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory & More Crazy Celeb Tattoos 

Getting inked may have been a taboo thing in the past, but today’s society embraces tats like they’re modern-day birth marks. With that said, anything seen as an act of rebellion almost always becomes something mainstream and trendy over time. Like getting people’s face tattooed on your body.
Having ink of a person’s face to honor them is nothing new — but when fans started tatted their favorite celebs name or likeness on them, that’s when ish got real. Some of the ink makes sense. Like honoring the legacy of the late, great Kobe Bryant whom we lost prematurely.
Then there are tats like these:
Either way, when it comes to getting inked, it’s your body so do what you want. Take Drake for example. He doesn’t care what anyone has to say about his miscellaneous ink. He went from bare skin to the #teamTatted King.
View this post on Instagram
"Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues
In the celebrity world, it’s more bizarre to have a classic tattoo than it is to have an abnormal, extraordinary one. Check out these other celebs and their crazy and cool tattoos in the gallery below.
Photos Of Crazy, Cool, Cryptic Celebrity Tattoos
Photos Of Crazy, Cool, Cryptic Celebrity Tattoos
1. Drizzy is always showing love.Source:false 1 of 16
2. YG went HARD.Source:false 2 of 16
3. Okay T-PainSource:false 3 of 16
4. Kesha's tattoo of an eye on her palm was inspired by Middle Eastern Hamsa amulets.Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. Megan Fox's tattoo, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies," is an adaptation of a quote from King Lear by William Shakespeare.Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. Megan has started laser surgery to remove her infamous Marilyn Monroe tattoo.Source:Getty 6 of 16
7. Wiz Khalifa's entire body is covered in tattoos.Source:GettyImages 7 of 16
8. Cara Delevingne doesn't do diamond earrings. She has a permanent diamond in her ear.Source:Getty 8 of 16
9. Angelina Jolie was so in love with Billy Bob Thornton, she got his name tattooed on her arm.Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. Rihanna's hand tattoo is a work of art.Source:Splash News 10 of 16
11. Amber Rose covered up her Wiz Khalifa tattoo, but her dogs are still tatted on her arm.Source:Echoing Sounds 11 of 16
12. Young Thug got a Gucci Mane-inspired Ice Cream tattoo.Source:Young Thug via Dolly White 12 of 16
13. Before Iggy Azalea's name was on everyone's tongue, the rapper got an A$AP tattoo in honor of her ex A$AP Rocky.Source:Splash News 13 of 16
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory & More Crazy Celeb Tattoos was originally published on globalgrind.com