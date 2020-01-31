Lebron James With a Tribute Tattoo to Kobe Bryant

The king LBJ stepped out with his team for practice revealing a new tattoo on his thigh. It is the picture of a Mamba, and underneath are the words “Mamba 4 Life”. This tribute comes down just shy of a week since the death of one of LeBrons friend, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant passed away.

James along with Anthony Davis contacted tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Wednesday wanting to pay their respect to Kobe with some new ink.

TMZ is reporting that some people believe it to say Kobe 4 Life, seeing that the tattoo is still under wraps it its hard to tell, until James makes his big reveal.

