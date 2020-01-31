Michigan Prisoner Improperly Released is Now Missing

Talleon Brazil, 31, posted bond for $50,000 on Jan 21. Michigan authorities have been searching for Brazil since then, he was released to Ohio authorities to face drugs charges in Scioto County.

He was transferred to Ohio to face charges but was improperly released on bond. Authorities have been in contact with his family in the Detroit area, where he served a 10 years of a minimum 15 year sentence.

“He shouldn’t be approached,” Chris Gautz, a spokesman at the Michigan Corrections Department.

“I don’t know if he’s armed, but he should be considered dangerous.”

He was suppose to be locked up while in Ohio.

“We’re not sure where the breakdown was,” he said.

“He definitely should know,” Gautz said. “Hopefully he’ll see this on the news and turn himself in.”

Hopefully he is found or turns himself in!

More details