Aaron Hernandez Gave A Shocking Confession To His Mom Before Suicide

Aaron Hernandez reportedly told his mother he was gay before committing suicide in prison.

The former New England Patriots tight end and his mother, Terri Hernandez, were both “flooded with tears” during a prison visit when he confided about his sexuality The mom appeared to be the only family member the NFL star confided in. The NFL star’s desperation to keep his sexuality a secret has been suggested as a possible motive for killing his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013.