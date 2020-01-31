Kim Kardashian Got an Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobe From Beyoncé After Fans Said Beyonce’ Didn’t Send Her The Collection!!

Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Enough of Beyoncé’s “Amazing” Ivy Park Collection. More details inside…

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to confirm that she did indeed get an Ivy Park x Adidas wardrobe from Beyoncé.

“Sorry I’m sooo late,” she wrote in an Instagram Story featuring the giant orange mobile closet. “Congrats @beyonce @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!” In a series of follow-up posts, Kardashian is seen modeling a number of pieces from the new athleisure line as Queen Bey’s 2011 hit “Run The World (Girls)” plays in the background.

Earlier this month, the superstar sent wardrobes full of Ivy Park to everyone from Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya to Janelle Monáe and Cardi B, prompting each celeb’s unboxing video to go viral across social media. When Kim K didn’t post her own haul, some assumed she got snubbed by the superstar.

