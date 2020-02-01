All Nine Victims Of Kobe Helicopter Crash ID, All Died From ‘Blunt Trauma”

With news that all nine victims have been identified, comes the next steps for family, fans and loved ones to plan to lay victims to rest.

Earlier this week we reported that Kobe Bryant and three other bodies were identified from the fatal helicopter crash. Now reports have confirmed all nine victims have been identified and all died from “blunt trauma.”

Autopsies confirmed that all the victims died due to impact from the crash on Jan. 26 in the Calabasas hills. The deaths were ruled as accidental.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, died when the helicopter they were riding in slammed into a hillside on Sunday morning.

We will keep you updated with more updates about the crash and how the families will go about paying the victims their last respects. We still have the families and love ones in our thoughts and prayers.

Source: KRON4, ABC News