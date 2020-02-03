Mahomes, Chiefs Defeat 49ers To Win First Super Bowl In 50 years

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

Down 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 6:13 left to cut the score. Then, with 2:44 left, Mahomes found Damien Williams on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs ahead.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also finally got the Super Bowl monkey off his back after appearing in one while head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, finished 26-for-42 with 286 passing yards, 286 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Mahomes, who is just 24, has now won an NFL MVP award, made the All-Pro team and a Super Bowl ring.

