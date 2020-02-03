Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The Super Bowl While His Ex-Team Was Losing

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday’s Super Bowl game and during the event, one noticeable absence was Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick helped lead the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance in nearly ten years back in 2013 when they played the Baltimore Ravens. Despite his talent on the field, the league would soon turn their back on him when in 2016, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Kaepernick became a free agent after the season and eventually couldn’t find work with any NFL team, leading many to believe he was being blackballed. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners in 2017, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league. His grievance was eventually withdrawn in February 2019 after he reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL.

Kaepernick has consistently said that he’s still ready to play for an NFL team, so it became pretty glaring when the San Francisco 49er made it to the Super Bowl on Sunday and Kaepernick still remains unemployed. Not that Kaepernick is set on playing for the 49ers…but seeing those jerseys run across the field definitely brought to mind the former star quarterback.

But it’s all good because Kaepernick didn’t seem to be distracted by the Super Bowl.

According to TMZ, he was busy touring the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem with some of his Know Your Rights Camp members and the LES Girls Club. From there, they traveled to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens where he teamed up with 100 Suits for 100 Men and fellow footballer Eric Reid for a pop-up shop at a family shelter.

According to 100 Suits founder Kevin Livingston, volunteers served food to the community and people received free suits, shoes and haircuts during the Super Bowl. “This is what real community love looks like,” Livingston said on his Instagram.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend and Hot 97 host, Nessa, was also there to help.

100 Suits is a non-profit organization that helps underprivileged men and women obtain business-style clothing so they can have better chances at getting a job. After the fittings, Kaepernick also helped serve food to people along with the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers.

Definitely a productive way to spend the Super Bowl for folks boycotting the event out of respect for Kaepernick.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had a solid game up until the fourth quarter when they were leading the Kansas City Chiefs by 10 points, according to The New York Times. But then, the Chiefs had a major comeback, scoring a whopping three touchdowns in five minutes, causing them to win the game 31-20. Sorry to those 49ers.

Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The Super Bowl While His Ex-Team Was Losing was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: