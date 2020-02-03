The Lo’ Down: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Remain Seated During National Anthem

Do Shakira & Jennifer Lopez have beef, rumors are YES. Lore’l breaks it down, along with Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick called out the hypocrisy from his perspective. Lastly, 50 Cent & French Montana still won’t let go of their beef!

