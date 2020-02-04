Yo Gotti ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert “Pose,” Wiz Khalifa ft. AD “Chappelle’s Show” & More | Daily Visuals 2.3.20

Megan Thee Stallion’s the hottest female rapper in the game right now and while her single status is still in question due to recent developments, she’s still everyone’s WCW forreal forreal.

Linking up with Lil Uzi Vert and Yo Gotti for his visuals to “Pose,” Megan and company show just how photogenic they can be as they, well, pose for a fancy photo shoot and shine like the stars they are.

Back in the studio Wiz Khalifa and AD puff on some KK (calm down, Kanye) before putting it down in the booth for their clip to “Chappelle’s Show.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Danny Brown featuring Run The Jewels, Russ featuring Rick Ross, and more.

YO GOTTI FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION & LIL UZI VERT – “POSE”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. AD – “CHAPPELLE’S SHOW”

RUSS FT. RICK ROSS – “GUESS WHAT”

DANNY BROWN FT. RUN THE JEWELS – “3 TEARZ”

DJ PAUL – “SWEET ROBBERY PART 1 REMASTERED”

SAWEETIE & GALXARA – “SWAY WITH ME”

REASON – “SHOW STOP”

SAUCE TWINZ – “MOON”

JACKBOY – “FREEDOM OF SPEECH”

