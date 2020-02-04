Reunited?: Kylie and Travis Scott on the Verge of Getting Back Together

According to friends who are close to this co-parenting couple Kylie and Travis Scott are seemingly getting back together. What sparked these rumors you asked? Well not only has Travis been seen out and about supporting Kylie, but they came together to celebrate 2-year-old Stormi’s birthday. This birthday bash cost roughly half a million dollars!

Besides the crazy price tag that can easily be afforded by one of hip hop’s top artists and the young billionaire, the real scoop is the potential power couple getting back together. Close friends say that they didn’t see any touchy-feely business going on at the party between Kylie and Travis, but they also didn’t see them apart from one another. So that brings me to ask my QOTD: