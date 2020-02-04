Kobe Remembered in Columbus

A great sign of appreciation was shown in the heart of Columbus for NBA champion and legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the other seven passengers who were involved in the fatal helicopter crash Sunday, January 26, 2020. This past Monday at Affinity Memorial Chapel they held a memorial service for those who lost their life. This was an event that was open to the community to help with the grieving of one of the most influential people not only in sports but in the world in general.

The tragic death of Kobe impacted many people in may ways. Whether you were an athlete, a father, a husband, a daughter, a coach, or the other thousands of personal connections that were attached to the nine people on that plane. People who attended this memorial were able to sign a guest book that will be sent to Los Angeles and hopefully to the families.

