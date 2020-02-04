There Will NOT be a The Game Reboot

The return of a TV series that was once a hit is NOT returning, the CW has decided to not move forward with project. The original one-hour followup series that came in, 2006 half-hour comedy from the series’ creator Mara Brock Akil and American Soul co-creator Devon Greggory.

A vision that came to life and was properly executed the FIRST TIME AROUND needs to be executed the same with a REBOOT, using the writings of Akil and Greggory.

As of now the new series would be a bunch a knuckle head kids trying to find their way, while th told cast comes back to help guide them. So we will just have to wait and see, but as for now it is a NO for the CW to pick back up the half hour comedy series.

Would you wanna see a reboot of the show?