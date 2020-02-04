CLOSE
Martin Luther King Jr, Improvised his Iconic I have a Dream Speech

August 28, 1963 there were 250,000 Americana joined Martin Luther King Jr  at the Lincoln Memorial for his Iconic I have a Dream Speech. Sources say as Martin Luther King approach the podium, he pushed his noted aside.

Long before the day of the speech, Dr. King began working on his speech with a small group of advisers, originally it was more political and less historic. According to Clarence B. Jones, there was no reference to dreams in the speech. The famous line, “we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,” is when Dr. King began to turn his speech into a sermon.

What I take from this is to always speak from the heart, speak whats on your mind. You can’t go wrong with speaking from the heart.

