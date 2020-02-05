BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world.

But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

Kenneth J. Dunkley's work with visual patterns led to inventing 3DVG; 3D visual glasses. #BHM pic.twitter.com/WkcZWXiN7l — Anthony Abatte (@Brucewaynebrady) February 12, 2017

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

