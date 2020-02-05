Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill get into a Nasty Social Media Beef

All hail the queen who is now a married woman to her man Kenneth Petty. Its been two years since Nicki Minaj moved on from Meek Mill amidst cheating rumors that caused a big rift between the couple.

Meek Mill went his way and moved on, and Nicki Minaj went her way and moved on or so it seems. So why the beef between the two, why not have a good closing ground for the relationship and leave it alone.

Honestly Nicki Started it when she posted photos of her ex to her IG story trying to clown him and of course he fired back.

Like wow, Nicki is claiming Meek beats women and on the other hand Meek is saying Nicki knew about her rapist of a brother OUCH!!

Leave ya Ex where they’re at! Why Nicki why?