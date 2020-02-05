MANE TALK: 5 Instagram Hair Brands To Follow For Your Lace Front Needs

Lace front wigs have been killing the hair game with their versatility and convenience and because of that, many hair mavens can’t get enough of rocking the look. Not to mention, it serves as the perfect protective style.

However, with so many people vying for a flawless lace front wig, there are not too many companies out there that provide the quality that you need. And sure, you can get a lace wig custom made, but in this day and age, it’s so much easier to buy one that’s ready to be installed.

So, with so many hair brands out there claiming that they provide the best quality and density wigs, how can you find the perfect one for you? Lucky for you, we are right on the pulse of the hair game and we know a few brands that live up to the hype. And of course, you can get your hands on them via social media. Ready to to your wig game to the next level? Keep reading for Instagram hair brands, that will come correct.

1. LUVME HAIR

If there is one brand that should be on your radar, LUVME Hair is definitely that girl! This brand is all about providing the very best customer service with hair extensions and lace wigs to match. Whether you’re in the mood for a bob or looking to experiment with color, this brand delivers.

2. Kendra’s Boutique

Chances are, you’ve seen your favorite celebs rocking this hair brand. From Caresha of the City Girls, Blac Chyna and beauty blogger MakeupbyShayla, Kendra’s Boutique’s influence is fair and wide. Anything you need from a hair brand, Kendra provides. And there are always a few sales going on so you can get more bang for your buck.

3. HAIR SO FAB

Speaking of getting more bang for your buck, Hair So Fab always rises to the occasion. With a strong Instagram presence and locations in New York, you can tell that this brand means business when it comes to your hair needs.

4. HAIRAREUS

When it comes to purchasing hair, you truly get what you pay for. Of course, deals come in clutch, but you want to make sure that your lace wig provides you with the melted in look that you adore. This is where Hairareus comes in! From curly, wavy and straight textures, the possibilities are endless.

5. Dollhouse Extensions

Natural looking lace? Check. Full density? Check. Long-lasting? Triple check. That’s what you get when you introduce Dollhouse Extensions to your mane. Perfect for those who are balling on a budget, you can’t go wrong with trying this brand out.

