Jay-Z And Beyonce Explains Why They Were Sitting Down

Jay-Z and Beyonce says they were not sitting down in protest at the Superbowl

He clarified that he was busy watching the show, which he played a part in creating because of an agreement between his organization Roc Nation and the NFL”We arrive and we quickly bounce into artist mode,” he clarified. “…So now I’m simply truly taking a deeper look at the show. Did the mics start? Was it excessively low to start?”The rapper kept, saying that he needed to ensure that fans at home could “truly feel the music,”

He likewise noticed that he was closely viewing Yolanda Adams perform “America the Beautiful,” critiquing what shots the cameras were catching.