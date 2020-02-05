CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

The Samuels Have Officially Welcomed Home Their Baby Girl

Safaree and Erica Mena are radiating over their little beloved newborn … what’s more, they’re flaunting their first kid together like proud parents!!!

Erica simply shared the super-charming snap on her social media … also, Safaree resembles he’s caring the entire parenthood thing. Keep in mind, he’s a #girldad now! The ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star says she’s “just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter. I thank God. I prayed for this life.” Erica and Safaree got married back in October with a beautiful ceremony at a mansion in New Jersey … furthermore, presently they’re beginning their own family.

Congratulations to The Samuel’s and their new bundle of joy!

 

The Samuels Have Officially Welcomed Home Their Baby Girl  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close