Who’s Cappin?! Gayle King That’s Who!

Many people think Gayle King‘s question to Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant was foul. What do you think?
Snoop Dogg & Boosie took to social real quick to react (which is why #UncleSnoop was trending this morning).
