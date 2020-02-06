CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Gayle King That’s Who!

Many people think Gayle King‘s question to Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant was foul. What do you think?

Snoop Dogg & Boosie took to social real quick to react (which is why #UncleSnoop was trending this morning).

 

RelatedGayle King Dragged for Using Kobe Bryant’s Sexual Assault Case to Pressure Lisa Leslie, Twitter Goes Off

RelatedDoes Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of The Mogul Has Some Holes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Gayle King That’s Who!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close