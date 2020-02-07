Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University’s 9th President

Central State Unversity has named Dr. Jack Thomas it’s 9th President today. Dr. Thomas is recognized internationally as a scholar and higher education administrator coming to Central State University from Western Illinois University and will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond in July.

Dr. Thomas was officially appointed today before a large crowd of media, students, Central State University board members, his wife Linda Thomas (pictured above) and many more. He stated, “Like many of the current students, I too was a first-generation college student.” Dr. Thomas also encouraged attendees by saying, “We must think big, dream big and achieve our goals as a university, If our dreams don’t scare us, then they are not big enough!”

After the press conference, Radio One’s DJ Misses, a Central State University Alumni, sat down with Dr. Thomas to talk about his plans for CSU, what he would change about education and even talked a little bit about music.

See the exclusive interview here

