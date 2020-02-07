Central State Unversity has named Dr. Jack Thomas it’s 9th President today. Dr. Thomas is recognized internationally as a scholar and higher education administrator coming to Central State University from Western Illinois University and will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond in July.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Dr. Thomas was officially appointed today before a large crowd of media, students, Central State University board members, his wife Linda Thomas (pictured above) and many more. He stated, “Like many of the current students, I too was a first-generation college student.” Dr. Thomas also encouraged attendees by saying, “We must think big, dream big and achieve our goals as a university, If our dreams don’t scare us, then they are not big enough!”
Related Story: Central State University Names Dr. Jack Thomas It’s President
After the press conference, Radio One’s DJ Misses, a Central State University Alumni, sat down with Dr. Thomas to talk about his plans for CSU, what he would change about education and even talked a little bit about music.
See the exclusive interview here
The Latest:
- Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University’s 9th President
- We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments In Oscars History
- This Day In Black History: February 7th- Chris Rock Born, Alcorn A&M Opened
- February 7: This Day in Black History
- Facebook Data Center Opens In New Albany!
- Columbus Is A Top 10 City For Young Entrepreneurs!
- Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A Child!
- Watch D Smoke Spit Some Bilingual Bars Over A Classic Outkast Beat [Video]
- Movies In The Morning: ‘Spiral’ Trailer Review
- NBA Trades!!! Here’s What Happened Before the Trade Deadline