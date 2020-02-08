Meek Mill ft. Justin Timberlake “Believe,” Royce 5’9 ft. Benny The Butcher “Upside Down” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.20

It’s been a rather drama filled last few weeks for Meek Mill. From getting into it with Nicki Minaj and her hubby while shopping to continuing their war of words on social media, it’s been crazy for the Philly representative to say the least.

Still, Meek has officially moved on and gotten back on his grizzly. Today the Dream Chasin’ head honcho comes through with his new clip for the Justin Timberlake assisted “Believe” which depicts the struggle a family goes through when a loved one is locked up.

From Philly to Detroit, Royce 5’9 preaches the gospel according to the Book of Ryan from the altar in his Benny The Butcher assisted “Upside Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz featuring OG Dre, Tory Lanez, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “BELIEVE”

ROYCE 5’9 FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “UPSIDE DOWN”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. OG DRE – “THE WAY WE ROLL”

TORY LANEZ – “BROKE IN A MINUTE”

QUENTIN ARISPE – “FRUIT”

COL3TRANE – “SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME”

KAMAIYAH FT. TRINA – “SET IT UP”

