Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Set For Feb. 24

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will reportedly be held Feb. 24. The date, 2/24, holds a special meaning to the Bryant family.

LOS ANGELES — An open commemoration for Kobe Bryant, and the eight others killed a month ago in a helicopter crash in California, will be held Monday, February 24 in Los Angeles, as indicated by a few media reports.

Amusement Tonight revealed that the occasion will be held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times said two sources acquainted with the occasion affirmed subtleties also.

Bryant and his 13-year-old girl, Gianna, were slaughtered in the accident on January 26 just as guardians, mentors, and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy b-ball group.

The date of the commemoration, 2/24, conveys overwhelming importance to the Bryant family.

Number two was the pullover number for Gianna, and “24” was one of two shirt numbers utilized by the Lakers legend.

Remembrance administration plans for Orange Coast College baseball trainer John Altobelli, his significant other, Keri, and little girl, Alyssa have just been booked for February 10 at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.

Altobelli’s sibling, Tony, composed a message on Facebook Monday saying, “Obviously … there will be a lot of room so on the off chance that you’d prefer to be a piece of this, we’d love to have you!”