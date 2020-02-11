Ne-yo And His Wife Allegedly and Crystal Smith have Split

The lovely couple has so called it Quits, according to the Jasmine Brand, Ne Yo and his lovely wife Crystal Smith are no longer together. A divorce is on the way for the couple although the paperwork hasn’t been filed yet, it is coming states a source close to the couple. They have been married since 2016., and share two children together, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., was born in 2016 and their second son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith was born in 2018.

I hate it when the love in a relationship comes to an end, their is No word as to why they split is occurring, but as soon as I have the tea I will let you know.