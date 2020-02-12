The Morning Hustle Discuss The Impact Their Trip To St. Jude Children’s Hospital Had On Them [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle visited the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. They discuss the type of impact they felt visiting the hospital, as well as all the amazing work the research hospital continues to do everyday.
Had the honor of touring @stjude Children’s Research Hospital with @headkrack and it was life changing…too much to type but thank God for people like Danny Thomas who opened St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that no child be denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay. They have a forever supporter in ME! ❤️ thanks to donors like you and me, families NEVER receive a bill from @stjude …a worthy cause indeed…
Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
