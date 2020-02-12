Apple and AirPods may be Harder to Find Due to the Coronavirus

You might want to take care of the iPhone and AirPod you have because getting your hands on a replacement may not be as easy. Due to a factory production shut down, Foxconn factories that make the popular Apple products are closed down because of the coronavirus. As of now the number look for every week its shut down 1 million phones are not being made. AirPods have already been hard to grab nice the holiday times, the production on those need to ramp up. Once the factory is back online Foxconn will do the best they can to reach the increasing global demand.

As of now the coronavirus has killed 900 people, and there are over 40,000 infections!

Yikes.