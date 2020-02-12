Mya Reveals Secret Wedding Photos!

So one of my favorite singers from the 90’s has been married for some time now. Mya the “Woe” singer was captured in some beautiful photos of the secret wedding that took place off an African Coast.

According to TMZ, Mya walked down the aisle back in December in a intimate ceremony, she looked beautiful in her gown.

As of now there are no clues on who the luck man is Mya’s spouse is — and she hasn’t dated publicly in years.

Congratulations to the beautiful pride and her husband, whoever he may be.

Courtesy of LoveBScott