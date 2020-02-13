Antonio Brown Speaks Out on Recent Actions

The former NFL player has a few questions to answer since his last couple of antics have been destructive towards a man known for good character. For a second I was thinking to myself that AB should seek mental help, especially with the way he was treating the mother of his children, having her put out his house and then taking back the car he gifted her. Next he was assaulting a truck driver, who was not happy with AB shortening his money.

Ebro in the morning sat down with Antonio Brown and he opened up about the recent hostility, his is missing FOOTBALL, the void to release his emotion is no longer there and he has just been lashing out.

I can see that being a possible reason for the crazy behavior, and even his hashtag #NoWhiteWomen that he says is all just a JOKE.

Hopefully he gets back to his favorite love, Football.