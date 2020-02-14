College Football Player Bodyslams Cop in Grove City

Officers in Grove City were called by a woman who claims a college football player, Michael Harris was “acting erratic”. He is a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University.

According to the Source the woman who called police alleged that he 19-year-old football player was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.’”

Harris became violent when officers arrived, and in the video you can see the officer and Harris get into a grappling match. Things went left when Harris body slammed the cop, but luckily he wasn’t injured,and after the melee Harris was detained, along with some pills, that may be the reason for his behavior.

He is being charged with felony assault, and a few other charges.