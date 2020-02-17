Jennifer Hudson took to the court before the NBA All Star Game in Chicago to pay Tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi. The tribute brought tears to audiences all over the world. Hudson song from her soul, as a photo montage of Kobe Bryant played in the background.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom

Magic Johnson also spoke before the performance, letting the world know how special Kobe was to them. Check out the video below, but you might want to have some tissues on deck.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi Before The NBA All Star Game [Video] was originally published on majicatl.com

Written By: Blogzworth Posted February 17, 2020

Also On Power 107.5: