CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Taxes 2020 IRS Will More Than Likely Audit the Poor People

Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

This years tax season is upon us, and everyone is getting ready to receive their refund. So everyone is looking forward to spending their monies on what they want, whether it be a new car, new place, or to get their new business started.

So those, poor taxpayers, or those people earning less than $25,000 annually, have an audit rate of 0.69%, thats more than 50% of the average audit rate.

Yup low income tax payers get audited more than any other group except those with incomes of more than $500,000. Leaving the upper middle class households with an annual income of $100,000 to $200,000.

Courtesy of USA Today

See Micah Dixon’s Maternity Photoshoot Here
Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot
18 photos

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close