Feb. 18th is The Last Day to Register for the Ohio Primary! Register Here

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Ohio primary. This includes updating your information if you’ve moved, had a name change etc. The good news is you have until 9pm to get to the Franklin County Board of Elections to update your information in person or you can do so online.
Don’t know if you’re qualified to vote? According to the Franklin Board of Elections, you are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:
- You are a citizen of the United States.
- You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election.
- You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote.
- You are not incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction.
- You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.
- You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of the election laws.
Register in person before 9pm at 1700 Morse Road Columbus Ohio 43229 on February 18th, or CLICK HERE to register online.
