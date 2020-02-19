How to be More Productive, 12 Tips to Help

This is something us humans have in common, bad habits that lead to less productivity in our lives. Everyday we get up and stick to our usual cycle throughout the day, maybe adding a in a few things here and there, butter those extra things actually working towards the goals we want to accomplish. Are some of the things we add in big DISTRACTIONS?

Im pretty sure you can use some help being productive, so check lout these 12 tips, and do your best to APPLY them to your life.

1. After I sit down at my desk, I will put my phone on do not disturb mode.

2. After I close my office door, I will organize one item that’s lying around.

3. After I finish reading e-mail, I will close the e-mail browser tab.

4. After I launch a new Word doc, I will hide all other programs running on my computer.

5. After I find myself mindlessly browsing social media, I will log out.

6. After I sit down at a meeting, I will write the title, the date, and the attendees at the top of my notes.

7. After I notice a call going on for longer than expected, I’ll say this: “It’s been great to talk, but I need to wrap up. What haven’t we covered yet that’s important?”

8. After I read an important e-mail, I will file it in a folder for the designated project.

9. After I read an e-mail I can’t deal with immediately, I will mark it as unread.

10. After I read an e-mail that’s time-sensitive, I will reply with this script: “Got it. I will review it in detail and get back in touch soon.”

11. After I leave the office, I will think about one success from the day.

12. After I walk in the door at home, I will hang my keys on the hook.

What do you think? Can you apply these to your life?

Courtesy of CNBC.com